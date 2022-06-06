Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

DNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -91.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,576,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.