Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 243.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 803.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

