Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 million, a PE ratio of -66,500.00 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.03. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

