E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on E Automotive from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on E Automotive from C$21.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get E Automotive alerts:

Shares of TSE:EINC opened at C$7.81 on Monday. E Automotive has a fifty-two week low of C$7.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.