Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of EBMT opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

