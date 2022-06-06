Ecolab (ECL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ecolab (NYSE: ECL):

6/3/2022 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

6/3/2022 – Ecolab is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $186.00.

5/31/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Ecolab is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $191.00.

4/27/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $198.00.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.82. 16,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,839. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

