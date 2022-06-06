Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.17 Million

Analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will announce $14.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.15 million to $14.18 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $56.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.94 million to $58.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.63 million, with estimates ranging from $63.26 million to $69.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $233.26 million, a P/E ratio of -696.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

