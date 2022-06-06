Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by UBS Group

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $69.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $4,901,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 488,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.