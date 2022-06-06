Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Michelle Robertson Sells 1,527 Shares

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,527 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $17,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,667 shares in the company, valued at $953,977.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,222. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 67.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $13,026,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

