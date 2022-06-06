Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Michelle Robertson Sells 1,527 Shares

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,527 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $17,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,667 shares in the company, valued at $953,977.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,222. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 67.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $13,026,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
