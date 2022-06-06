eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ (EFTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 429.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.74.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.51. 3,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,395. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $41,596.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 58,462 shares of company stock valued at $110,221 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.