Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

