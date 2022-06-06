Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.28 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of ELAN opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,167,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

