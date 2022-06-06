Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFYGet Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

