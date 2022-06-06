Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ELTK opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -2.10.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.
About Eltek (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.