Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ELTK opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -2.10.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

