Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of ENR opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. Energizer has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.