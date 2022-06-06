Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells $1,067,000.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.57. 415,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERII. TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 194,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

