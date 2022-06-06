Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after buying an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

