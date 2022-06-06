Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Acquires $245,528.64 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 38,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $245,528.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,501,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,855,627.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 2,643 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $15,382.26.

On Monday, May 23rd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 7,837 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $46,943.63.

On Friday, May 20th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 16,849 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $98,398.16.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,433 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $206,598.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 19,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $110,770.00.

Shares of TRDA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.60. 95,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,285. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

