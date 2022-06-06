Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Major Shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 2,643 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $15,382.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,467,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,000,227.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,304 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $245,528.64.

On Monday, May 23rd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 7,837 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,943.63.

On Friday, May 20th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 16,849 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $98,398.16.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,433 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $206,598.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 19,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $110,770.00.

NASDAQ:TRDA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.60. 95,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,285. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

