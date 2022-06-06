EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker Sells 1,006 Shares

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.61. 102,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.41. The company has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

