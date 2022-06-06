EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $400.00 at Wedbush

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPAM. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.64.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $332.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

