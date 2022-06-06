EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.45. 99,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,422,058. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.