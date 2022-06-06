Equities Analysts Set Expectations for F.N.B. Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

FNB opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

