Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

WMB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of WMB opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Williams Companies has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,793,000 after buying an additional 66,662 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 994.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,473,000 after buying an additional 1,319,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.