Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 6th (BCYC, BIGG, CTIC, EFTR, INBX, LITE, LNTH, MP, MRK, STRO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 6th:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Big Tree Group (TSE:BIGG)

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

