Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 6th (BCYC, BIGG, CTIC, EFTR, INBX, LITE, LNTH, MP, MRK, STRO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 6th:
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.