Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 6th (BCYC, BIGG, CTIC, EFTR, INBX, LITE, LNTH, MP, MRK, STRO)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 6th:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Big Tree Group (TSE:BIGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

