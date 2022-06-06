Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 6th (CF, CUB, DOO, GDNP, LIF, ODV, SGI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 6th:

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$14.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.95.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$145.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$126.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$111.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$146.00 to C$135.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$1.00 target price on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$41.00.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

