ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $67.51 on Monday. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.12.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

