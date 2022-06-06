ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.91 EPS.
Shares of ESE stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $97.55.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
