ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.91 EPS.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

