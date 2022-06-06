ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of ESSA opened at $16.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $168.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

