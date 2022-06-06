Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 62.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

