Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CLWT opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.