Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euroseas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.83. Euroseas reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euroseas will report full year earnings of $14.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.12 to $21.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euroseas.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a return on equity of 93.37% and a net margin of 55.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESEA. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euroseas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 212.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 238,809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESEA traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 143,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The company has a market cap of $243.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

About Euroseas (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.