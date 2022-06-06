Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EVBN stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $209.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.98. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $44.47.
About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.