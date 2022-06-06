Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.47.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $39.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

