Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells $63,600.00 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at $146,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Troy Winslow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Troy Winslow sold 750 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $6,375.00.

NASDAQ MRAM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MRAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

