Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.36). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

