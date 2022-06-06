Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.36). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.