Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($38.17) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($27.42) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.51 ($34.96).

EVK remained flat at $€25.28 ($27.18) on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,709 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €25.07 and its 200-day moving average is €26.77. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

