Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EXC opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,730,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 535,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Exelon by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,188,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,431,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $11,538,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 540.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 221,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

