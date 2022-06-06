Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) will post $479.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $476.20 million to $483.04 million. Express reported sales of $457.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 137.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPR shares. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Express has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $187.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 151.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Express by 43.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 57.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

