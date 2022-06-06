Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fanhua stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.63. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fanhua by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fanhua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

