Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Cowen

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Farfetch stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

