Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Cowen

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.14. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 23.2% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 4,205,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,593,000 after buying an additional 792,507 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 33.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

