Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.14. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,935 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $432,446,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

