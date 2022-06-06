Fariyal Khanbabi Acquires 4,513 Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) insider Fariyal Khanbabi purchased 4,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £14,847.77 ($18,785.13).

Fariyal Khanbabi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Fariyal Khanbabi acquired 4,602 shares of Dialight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £15,094.56 ($19,097.37).

Shares of LON DIA opened at GBX 315.57 ($3.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £103.97 million and a PE ratio of 1,051.90. Dialight plc has a 12-month low of GBX 266 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 385.04 ($4.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 346.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 330.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

