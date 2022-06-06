Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director John Mendlein Sells 1,364 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Mendlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24.

FATE stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.00. 2,084,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,895,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 62,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

