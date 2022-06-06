FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.78.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
