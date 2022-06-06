FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. FIGS has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,038,979.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $805,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $300,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $56,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 10,185.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,224 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

