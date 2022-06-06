FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.23.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
NYSE:FIGS opened at $8.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. FIGS has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.
In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,038,979.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $805,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $300,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $56,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 10,185.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,224 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.