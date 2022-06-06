Financial Analysis: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) versus Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Snap and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 8 25 0 2.71 Momentive Global 0 3 2 0 2.40

Snap presently has a consensus target price of $36.37, suggesting a potential upside of 141.03%. Momentive Global has a consensus target price of $33.92, suggesting a potential upside of 181.23%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Snap.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snap and Momentive Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.12 billion 6.00 -$487.95 million ($0.36) -41.92 Momentive Global $443.79 million 4.08 -$123.25 million ($0.88) -13.70

Momentive Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentive Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Snap has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -12.71% -16.37% -7.37% Momentive Global -28.57% -34.50% -12.99%

Summary

Snap beats Momentive Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

