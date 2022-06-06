Financial Contrast: Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -210.98% -3.94% -3.55% Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.45% -3.80%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sundial Growers and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus price target of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of 85.63%. Ayr Wellness has a consensus price target of $39.86, suggesting a potential upside of 574.45%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Sundial Growers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sundial Growers and Ayr Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $44.78 million 13.98 -$183.82 million ($0.06) -6.29 Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.97 -$16.95 million N/A N/A

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers.

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats Sundial Growers on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores. The company also produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. It offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of May 12, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 47 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

