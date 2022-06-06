First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) to report $106.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.55 million and the highest is $107.30 million. First Busey reported sales of $97.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $430.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $422.35 million to $434.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $458.92 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $469.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at $644,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in First Busey by 7,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUSE stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. First Busey has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

